Haldia Port cargo handlers ABG-LDA’s decision to pull out of West Bengal on grounds of complete breakdown of law and order in the port is a warning signal to the Mamata Banerjee government. The pullout came a day after the chief minister had assured that police protection was being provided at Haldia, claiming that everything was normal and that allegations of violence were media concoctions. Three officials of Haldia Bulk Terminals (the company is operated under that name) were allegedly abducted at gunpoint from their homes on Sunday. ABG had threatened to suspend operations last month unless it was given a cargo commitment. The company had been maintaining that it was suffering operational losses since the Kolkata Port Trust wasn’t giving it enough cargo to handle. The situation worsened when the company retrenched 275 employees on grounds of redundancy.

The exit brings back memories of Tata Motors exit from Singur in 2008 in the wake of Mamata’s resistance to the plant during the Left rule. Her stand at that time may have won her some votes but it put the clock behind for West Bengal in attracting investment. She has still not learnt to heed the warning signals and tends to blame the media and the CPI(M) for everything that goes wrong in the state. This attitude neither helps the state nor her.

To ensure that the move does not impact investment flow in the long run, the West Bengal government should not delay action against those taking the law into their own hands. Mamata must set up a fact-finding committee and send strong signals that law-abiding citizens and investors would be fully protected, encouraged and motivated. As for Haldia Bulk Terminals, its decision to pack up can hardly be faulted because of the abysmally low utilisation rate of 35 per cent for the deployed equipment as against the industry benchmark of 80 per cent due to low handling of dry bulk cargo as allocated by the Haldia Port Trust, and also the poor law and order situation.