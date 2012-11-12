The lives of individuals and communities are divided into two periods, particularly in north India, between Diwali and Holi. While the festival of lights in November marks the onset of winter, the spraying and smearing of colour signifies its end in the month of March. In typical Indian fashion, the two celebrations underline the inherent love for enjoyment irrespective of personal joys and sorrows. Even if the elderly prefer Diwali to be associated with lights, the younger generation has always tilted towards the noise of crackers and fireworks, despite the danger which they pose.

As the tragic deaths in factories manufacturing crackers, especially in Sivakasi, demonstrate, there is a need for the government and civil society to ensure that the gala carnival does not become an occasion for mourning. The caution, and even admonition, is required all the more because the lighting of lamps — which have been largely replaced nowadays by tiny and colourful electric bulbs — is intended to celebrate the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

It is common knowledge that there is a fairly prolonged period on Diwali nights when the sound of crackers do not seem to stop. The damage caused by the resultant noise pollution to humans, animals and the environment must be incalculable because there is probably no other country where such incessant rounds of fireworks are let off.

Given the increasing population, and the novelty of new explosives, it is time that a campaign is carried on from well before the days of the festival to alert the people about observing the day in an eco-friendly manner. The emphasis should be more on lighting the ‘inner light’ than on engaging in a competitive endeavour with neighbours to show off how garish can be the strings of bulbs across balconies and on rooftops and how deafening can be the incendiary cottage industry products.