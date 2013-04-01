Women have been increasingly making their presence felt in all walks of life. Policing is an exception. It is not because they are incapable of handling the job. There are various factors preventing them from choosing this profession. The kind of uniform they have to wear is just one of the reasons that puts off many of them. Besides, they have to reconcile themselves to the mistaken notion that policing is a man’s job. Small wonder that the percentage of women in police forces all over the country is too small to make an impact. It is as low as 1.49 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 2.27 per cent in Andhra Pradesh and 2.18 per cent in Bihar.

Even in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, where they have a slightly better representation, it comes nowhere near the ideal. Since the presence of women constables is a must while arresting or interrogating women, police forces have their token presence. In fact, with the rise in crime against women, there should be more women in police forces. Other states need to emulate the Bihar government decision to reserve 35 per cent posts in police forces. Equally important, the government should introduce comfortable uniforms and duty timings.

The belief that policing is a man’s job needs to be changed. Intelligence plays a greater role in criminal investigation than physical strength. Women have certain innate abilities which will help them in discharging their duty. Brain, not brawn, matters more in the study of criminology. New types of crime that makes use of modern technologies call for technical knowledge, rather than traditional policing. Today most incidents of crime are investigated by making use of information about use of mobile phones, before and after the crime. In the years to come, technology will come to the aid of police personnel, more than paid police informers. In other words, nothing prevents women from making a success of policing as a profession.