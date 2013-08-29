Government must intervene to save falling rupee

The New Indian Express By

With the rupee topping the chart of the worst performing currencies in the world, the pressure is building on the government to step in to stem the slide. Unlike in the days of controlled economy regime when India was inured from many an economic meltdown, India has to play by the rules of an open economy where currency crises singe emerging market economies round the clock. India has the onerous task of trying to intervene at a time when its Current Accounts Deficit is poised to worsen, especially with the Food Security Bill set to push it back by ` 25,000 crore a year.

Clearly, the finance ministry will be burning the midnight oil with Raghuram Rajan, the RBI governor elect, to draw on his vast experience at the IMF and somehow pull out a magic wand, despite his candid confession that he does not possess any such wand. In the name of free market economics, we cannot afford to have the rupee continue its free fall to a point beyond possible repair. It is for the Indian government to decide the threshold level — will it wait till the rupee plunges below ` 70 to the US dollar or squirm till the ` 80-mark is breached? If the latter is the case, then any effort at direct intervention could turn out to be a case of too little, too late, as by then inflation would be just about getting ready to metamorphose into stagflation.

The government can intervene in the shape of a bandwidth for intra-day trade or more directly by imposing a moratorium on trading in the rupee for a period. The RBI’s selective action in the forex market has been unable to control the free fall of rupee. This raises a fundamental question as to whether it should consider alternative exchange rate policy options. The government can take a leaf from China to intervene in maintaining stable exchange rates. This may be seen as a move against free market economy, but grave situations require invasive monetary surgery. National pride and not the markets should be the government’s priority.