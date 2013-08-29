Home Opinions Editorials

Government must intervene to save falling rupee

The rupee topping the chart of the worst performing currencies in the world, the pressure is building on the government to step in to stem the slide.

Published: 29th August 2013 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2013 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

With the rupee topping the chart of the worst performing currencies in the world, the pressure is building on the government to step in to stem the slide. Unlike in the days of controlled economy regime when India was inured from many an economic meltdown, India has to play by the rules of an open economy where currency crises singe emerging market economies round the clock. India has the onerous task of trying to intervene at a time when its Current Accounts Deficit is poised to worsen, especially with the Food Security Bill set to push it back by ` 25,000 crore a year.

Clearly, the finance ministry will be burning the midnight oil with Raghuram Rajan, the RBI governor elect, to draw on his vast experience at the IMF and somehow pull out a magic wand, despite his candid confession that he does not possess any such wand. In the name of free market economics, we cannot afford to have the rupee continue its free fall to a point beyond possible repair. It is for the Indian government to decide the threshold level — will it wait till the rupee plunges below ` 70 to the US dollar or squirm till the ` 80-mark is breached? If the latter is the case, then any effort at direct intervention could turn out to be a case of too little, too late, as by then inflation would be just about getting ready to metamorphose into stagflation.

The government can intervene in the shape of a bandwidth for intra-day trade or more directly by imposing a moratorium on trading in the rupee for a period. The RBI’s selective action in the forex market has been unable to control the free fall of rupee. This raises a fundamental question as to whether it should consider alternative exchange rate policy options. The government can take a leaf from China to intervene in maintaining stable exchange rates. This may be seen as a move against free market economy, but grave situations require invasive monetary surgery. National pride and not the markets should be the government’s priority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp