The Centre’s decision to appoint a permanent chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) is a step in the right direction. The decision has been hanging fire for more than a decade since a group of ministers mooted the idea soon after the Kargil conflict. Even decades before that, many well-meaning defence experts had spoken about the need to have a similar official in position. But with military coups becoming the order of the day in neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Burma, the idea did not get much public acceptance. The situation has changed with even Pakistan preferring democracy to military rule. The new-found relevance of the idea should be seen in this context.

While the COSC chairman will be able to integrate the three armed forces, he may not have any operational role in the highest strategic councils. Much will, of course, depend on the kind of role envisaged for him. If it is just a ceremonial post to be held on a rotational basis by the chiefs of the three services, it won’t make any difference. Even a chairman lacking operational power can wield great influence as the experience in the US, which has a similar post, suggests. To be effective, he should have a proper office with clearly defined areas to take care of.

It has always been a matter of concern for defence forces that the mandarins in the defence ministry seldom give them due importance. Nobody questions the concept that in a democracy the defence forces must remain under the control of the political authority. However, that does not mean that the defence ministry officials should lord it over the generals in administrative matters as is the case. It is a common complaint of the service personnel that even when they enjoy budgetary sanction for their projects and proposals, they have to encounter red-tapism in the defence ministry. The COSC chairman should be able to instil confidence among the three services that their needs will be taken care of by him.