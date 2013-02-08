Press Council of India chairman Justice Markandey Katju has highlighted a growing tendency among central and state governments to deny advertisements to publications which are critical of them. Many newspapers and other publications have suffered in the past because they published stories which did not show the government or its key functionaries in a good light. As if taking a cue from the government, corporates have also started using their money power to influence editorial decisions. Needless to say, this constitutes a threat to the freedom of the Press. Sending notices to the governments concerned, as the PCI chief threatens to do, is unlikely to yield the desired results because they can tout any excuse and get away with it.

Any medium — electronic or print — can function effectively only if it enjoys editorial freedom. The problem arises mainly because the government believes in the notion that ‘he who pays the piper calls the tune’. Nothing can be more erroneous than this. The purpose of issuing an advertisement is to reach a segment of the population, which reads the newspaper or watches the television channel concerned. By denying advertisements to a particular journal or channel, it is denying information to those readers or viewers. The government is just a custodian, not the owner, of public money and it has no right to disburse it only to its favourite media organisations. After all, the government is the single largest advertiser in the country.

Freedom of the Press is an essential requisite of democracy. That is why it is called the Fourth Estate. It derives its strength from the citizen’s right to question the wrongs committed by those in power. In the process, it may have to play an adversarial role. Also, it has a duty to keep the people informed about the goings-on in the government like in the case of 2G spectrum allocations. Punishing the Press, rather than the guilty, is to shoot the messenger. All right-thinking people should join hands to condemn the government’s practice of using advertisements to influence editorial policies.