The science, technology and innovation policy, 2013, unveiled at the Science Congress in Kolkata is long on wishful thinking and short on plans of action. What makes it stand out from the previous policies is the inclusion of ‘innovation’ in the title. One seemingly concrete step it has specifically outlined — increasing the investment on research and development (R&D) from one to two per cent of the gross domestic product in the next seven years — is more in the realm of desire than action. The hoped-for increase will be dependent on a host of factors over which the government does not have much control. Private sector spending on R&D will be conditioned by factors like profitability and long-term sustainability.

Similarly, to assume that India will be among the first five countries in science and technology by the year 2020 will be to assume that there will be a drastic overhaul of India’s planning process. As Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has rightly mentioned, the success of the policy will depend on how the best and the brightest among the students are attracted to science, pure or applied. At present, they are attracted to software writing, banking and management, which fetch them better salaries and perks, though they end up in sales. The moribund state of science laboratories in the government sector cannot be expected to inspire confidence.

Ideally, scientists in industrial laboratories and their brethren in government laboratories should collaborate to improve industrial products and services. Alas, nothing of the sort happens, leaving the country where it is. That scientists are not encouraged and they have to go abroad to make their mark in various fields of science is to state the obvious. One of the reasons for this sorry state of affairs is that scientists have to play second fiddle to bureaucrats and politicians even in institutions, which are supposed to be run by them. Unless scientists are given their due, the younger generation is unlikely to be attracted to science. What is, therefore, needed is a policy document that lists the various steps the government contemplates to give science its due.