The judicial validation of Mumbai’s dance bars was based on the argument that the Maharashtra government had acted in a discriminatory manner by targeting the downmarket drinking parlours while allowing similar shows to continue in the upscale joints such as five-star hotels. However, the central issue about such “entertainment” in the bar-cum-eating joints in inexpensive localities or in the posh establishments is the same. It is that women are treated unabashedly as commodities for the express purpose of amusing men, and perhaps even appealing to their baser instincts, in both places despite the marked difference in the prices for customers.

The matter is not only of “freedom” for the women to earn their livelihood in whatever way they want or of the administration’s right to act as a moral guardian, but of a social and cultural environment where women are seen to provide a “service” which may not be wholesome. The argument that the bars provided viable livelihood options for 75,000 women who were earlier employed by them can be extended to justify legalisation of prostitution.

While prostitution and consumption of alcohol have been a part of society from time immemorial and it is known that attempts to curb them rarely succeed and even have unintended fallouts, that does not rule out the social and official application of restraining influences. In the case of women, for instance, the need is for a buoyant economy which creates jobs that are productive, allowing them to live a life of dignity. It goes without saying that if such opportunities are available, the women will stay away from a profession which they are forced by circumstances to join even if it doesn’t earn them much respect and can even expose them to ill-treatment. In the case of alcohol, temperance movements should spread the message of the damage which consumption of the addictive drink can cause to health and family.