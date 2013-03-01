P.Chidambaram had won praise in the past few months as a more pragmatic and less populist finance minister who was prepared to bite the bullet. Contrary to expectations, however, the budget presented by him is not an economic reformer’s budget simply because it does not make any serious attempt to provide long-term solutions to the woes plaguing an economy on the slide. Ahead of an election year, the finance minister has gone out of the way to play to the gallery by taxing the super rich on the one hand and giving sops to the poor by his intervention on the direct tax front. When he showed the courage to finally impose a surcharge on a 42,800-strong community of crorepatis in a country of 1.2 billion, it would have come off better had it been an open-ended announcement and not an apologetic one limited to one year.

Given the negative economic indices such as fiscal deficit and current account deficit, not to mention a runaway inflation that is only marginally under control, the finance minister was expected to pull something extraordinary out of his brief case. He did not. The finance minister has said that the plan expenditure will rise by 29.4 per cent to Rs 5.5 trillion in 2013-14 to support development expenses, which helps to create assets. But a comparison with the estimates of the previous year shows that the growth is only 6. 6 per cent. While he has mercilessly cut plan spending for the current fiscal by `91,838 crores, he has failed to keep a check on wasteful expenditure. While Plan expenditure has been drastically reduced, the non-Plan expenditure in 2012-13 has increased by `31,738 crore. As a result, revenue deficit as a percentage of GDP has actually gone up in 2012-13 from the budget estimate of 3.4 per cent to 3.9 per cent.

The budget ensures uninterrupted funding of the UPA government’s populist schemes and misses an opportunity to restructure welfare programmes and reorienting spending on public good. Chidambaram has increased spending on leaky and ineffective schemes such as the Indira Awas Yojana instead of diverting such funds into more effective public infrastructure projects. His response to the public outrage over gender inequality is equally unimaginative. Instead of focusing on public services that will make the nation a safe place for women, he has chosen to play to the gallery, indulging in tokenistic gestures like launching a new fund named after Nirbhaya, the name by which the Delhi rape victim has come to be known. He has ignored the middle class once again, as if they should be satisfied that he did not raise their tax rates as he did for the super-rich. Neither did his speech touch a chord with the investing public as the equity market reacted adversely, with the Sensex tanking about 300 points. True, the markets behave along predictable lines every year, but the negative sentiment was more pronounced, given the fact not many sectors had significant takeaways.

The days of big ticket investments being ushered in by announcements made during the budget presentation are long over. Budget, per se, setting the tone and tenor of economic growth and investment climate, is peculiar to only a few countries. If international rating agencies were closely following Chidambaram’s speech for some signal that the economic downslide would get reversed, then they would have been a bit disappointed. There is nothing in the speech to support the premise put forth by the Economic Survey that GDP growth rate over the next one year would jump to 6.7 per cent from 5 per cent now. Neither is there any indication as to how inflation would fall to sufficient levels so that the spectre of stagflation would remain out of bounds for India. There were a few things that were expected — a strong signal to contain inflation, structural adjustments so that private sector investments would get revived and thus ensure a stable environment for the youth in search of employment. None of these did materialise. Like the previous year, the budget’s promise to revive the economy is based on a number of over-optimistic assumptions. Lacking a sense of purpose and direction, the budget speech gives no clue about how this will be possible given the slow growth of the economy. Instead of resisting and fighting political pressures, he has compromised with his own image of a reformer with a conviction.