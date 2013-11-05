The current belief among astrophysicists is that the sun is 4.6 billion years old, give or take a few. It is now in middle age, having spent its childhood, youth and the first few million years into middle age creating the solar system. It is expected to live for another five billion years before it dies of ripe old age. Considering that the earth, too, is 4 billion years old, according to the findings of a Texas-based Indian-origin palaeontologist, it is obvious that life had begun on our presently teeming planet almost as soon — in cosmological terms — as the primal fires were lit on the sun.

The concept is stunning, even revelatory, at a philosophical level since it shows that life begins as soon as the conditions are ripe for it, as they must have on the earth since it revolves round the sun at the right distance — neither too far, like Mars, as it will then be too cold, nor too close, like Venus and Mercury, because it will then be too hot. The earth is also of the right size. It isn’t too big like Jupiter and Saturn, for gravity will then be too strong for a living creature to move about. Nor is it too small like Mars for then it will not be able to retain its atmosphere, which will seep away.

On earth, life, it seems, had a humble beginning — a product of collision and combustion. Meteorite bombardment led to large craters which got filled with water and chemicals. The right balance was then struck to give birth to the first microcosmic organisms. We came much later. But, before us, the dinosaurs lorded over the planet for 150 million years— give or take a few — before they were wiped out by a massive strike by a very large meteorite or a small asteroid 65 million years ago. But once man conquered every inch of the earth, he began wrecking havoc, creating a new life-threatening imbalance.