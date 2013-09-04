When the trial of Bo Xilai began in China, many visualised it as a power struggle in the Communist party. However, the trial can also be seen as a part of the general anti-corruption campaign that the totalitarian regime has been launched ever since the post-Mao Zedong generation took charge. The latest victim of the drive is the former head of the China National Petroleum Co., who has been dismissed from his new job as the regulator of state assets. An assessment had shown that in 2009, as many as 106,000 officials were found guilty of corruption, an increase of 2.5 per cent over 2008.

Since, unlike anywhere else, China awards capital punishment for economic offences, the gravity of the problem of corruption and the severity of the punishment are features of the country’s functioning. They show that not only is there a lot of rottenness in China, but a concerted effort is being made to root it out via an estimated 3,000 annual executions, according to Amnesty International. The difficulty, however, is to be sure about the impartiality of a criminal justice system where the roles of judge, jury and prosecutor are believed to be rolled into one.

When other countries made their transition from frontier capitalism to more mature variants, the state had to tackle the corruption and monopolies experienced by them, such as that of the robber barons of the US a century ago. But, the action against the guilty had a measure of credibility because of the general transparency of the system. China’s opacity is hindrance in this respect. Yet, as it follows the lesson of history that a country cannot sustain growth beyond a certain income level unless it stamps out corruption, China will be aware that its one-party system casts a shadow on the judicial verdicts. While India’s relatively freer system faces no such doubts, it has much to learn from China’s drive against graft.