Extend CAG Audit to All PPP, Joint Ventures

Published: 19th April 2014

The Supreme Court has done well to order auditing of private telecom companies by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Only those companies which are committed to share profits with the government would come within the purview of this order. The argument that a national resource like the telecom spectrum cannot be left to the private companies to maximise their profits, particularly when they are committed to share the profit with the government, cannot be found fault with. There is no better body than the CAG to assess whether the profits are duly recorded and a proper share is given to the government. That there could be underhand deals between those in the government and the telecom companies could also not be ruled out.

The logic of the court’s decision applies to all sectors like infrastructure, mining and oil exploration where, too, private companies are required to share profits with the government. In fact, CAG must be empowered to audit all public-private partnership (PPP) projects like road and rail construction. National resources like minerals, forests, land and water are all properties of the people of India. The government, as a trustee of the people, has the right to take decisions to make use of the resources for the national good. Unfortunately, that is not how some functionaries of the government handled the resources as was proved in the 2G Spectrum allocation. Such political and financial shenanigans cannot be tolerated.

Sadly, there is an impression that national resources are open to loot, especially by those who enjoy clout over the government. In the last few decades, many firms have grown beyond all proportions of growth. Call it crony capitalism or whatever, the truth is that they had maximised profits by exploiting national resources for private gains. The secret of the rise of many billionaires can be traced to their cosy ties with the powers that be. Rent-seeking can be stopped only by ending corruption and subjecting such deals to regulatory bodies like the CAG. The SC verdict marks a good beginning in this regard.

