The ministry of urban development reportedly plans to dismantle around 500 bungalows in Lutyens’ New Delhi. The plan is that these would be rebuilt in an approximation of the bungalows’ original style, but with various expensive modern conveniences like modular kitchens. The rebuilding plans were announced in 2004 and each time have stumbled on bureaucratic resistance—unsurprising given who aspires to occupy the bungalows in question as they climb the greasy pole.

Speaking of New Delhi, Nehru called it “a visible symbol of British power, with all its ostentation and wasteful extravagance”. It was structured around “the creating and ranking of social structures”. Perhaps that is the most important reason to redesign central Delhi, and to bring the imperial fantasy of Lutyens’ Delhi closer to the present times. In doing so, it will be necessary to avoid turning the heart of the city into a concrete jungle with box-like structures devoid of any aesthetic appeal.

Given the architectural design of Rashtrapati Bhavan and North and South Blocs, not to mention the various Bhavans which house the different ministries, the idea of keeping the motif of the bungalows in tune with the buildings near them has to be kept in mind. Whether it is the White House or the Capitol Hill in Washington, or the Whitehall and Westminster Abbey in London, the seat of the government and the surrounding areas have to reflect the state’s dignity and authority. Also, the need for sprucing up the nearly century-old bungalow “zone” cannot be gainsaid, not least because the residences have become structurally weak and have had to be repeatedly modified by the inhabitants because of the ancient plumbing system and other deficiencies. Hence, it is better for the alterations to be carried out according to plan and not at the whim of the stream of residents who move in and out the buildings every two or three years.