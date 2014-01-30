Indo-Japanese Ties Poised for New Strides

The New Indian Express By

During his recent visit to New Delhi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has heralded a new era of Indo-Japanese relations with greater emphasis on security co-operation for stability in “the region”. The new national security architecture that Abe is putting in place will ensure that India’s national security advisor would regularly meet his newly established counterpart in Japan. The two countries’ naval forces will exercise together again next year. As Japan beefs up its defences against China, both New Delhi and Tokyo seem to have decided to re-energise their relationship to ensure a strategic balance in Asia. There are clear signs that the two countries may be ready to work together in containing if not confronting China in the years to come. Individually, Asian nations may not be able to stand up to China’s bullying, but together there is a chance to keep China in check.

While Japanese investment in India’s infrastructure development sector has been one of the driving forces of the India-Japan bilateral relationship in recent years, it is defence cooperation that is expected to significantly contribute to the emerging relationship. India should take this opportunity to become the first country since World War II to buy a military hardware from Japan, helping Prime Minister Shinzo Abe end a ban on weapons exports that has kept his country’s defence contractors out of foreign markets.

During the last five years, Indo-Japanese bilateral trade has increased 80 per cent; currently it is at $18 billion. Although this is nowhere near the India-China bilateral trade figure, which is now inching towards $100 billion, Japan and India have set a goal of $25 billion this year. It is to India’s advantage that Japan today has at the helm Shinzo Abe, a man who is a genuine friend of this country. The challenge for India is to reap the advantage of this in full measure and for the two countries to move in unison.