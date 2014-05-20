China’s recent fracas with Vietnam signals its growing assertiveness. Without any provocation, a Chinese vessel rammed into a few Vietnamese vessels in the latter’s territorial waters in the South China Sea. The Chinese even used water canons against the Vietnamese personnel injuring many. China has deployed an oil rig in the area in wanton violation of international laws. The Philippines and Japan have been at the receiving end of China’s muscular defence strategy aimed at controlling the South China Sea. Surprisingly, it has been getting away with its wily policy much to the chagrin of nations like India.

True, India has protested against the unilateralism that China has resorted to but it was too feeble to make any impact. Even when China provoked India by violating its borders in the northeast, the UPA government sought to play down the incident by referring to the multi-level talks that have been going on for years to settle their border dispute. But the fact remains that the talks haven’t yielded any result. It is indeed doubtful whether China is serious about resolving the bilateral issues in a peaceful manner. Because of the economic leviathan that it has become, China thinks that it can bring smaller countries to submission. Incidentally, there is not a single neighbouring country with which China does not have a territorial dispute.

It is in India’s strategic interest to strengthen its borders with China and make them quickly accessible to the armed forces. Fortification of the border on the Chinese side needs to be out-matched. Not only that, it should join hands with all those countries with which China has disputes. Joint naval exercises with those countries are one way of telling China that its ambitions of establishing supremacy in the region will not but evoke the strongest opposition. The new government will have to begin addressing this issue from the moment it comes into being. After all, there are no short cuts in strategic planning, particularly when it involves China.