The long-playing nightmare that is Kashmir looks set to receive quite an unprecedented twist. Days ahead of the first phase of the Assembly elections in the state, the “reformed” ex-separatist leader and People’s Conference chief Sajjad Gani Lone on Monday met prime minister Narendra Modi. The Congress, whose own partnership with the ruling National Conference (NC) recently met an ignominious end, was quick to dub it as a sign of the BJP “joining hands with separatists for political gains”. The latter pointed out that the prime minister had also met NC and People’s Democratic Party leaders, and all stakeholders who wanted development and “mainstreaming” of the benighted state.

The hollow governance record of past regimes in J&K, capped by a patchy Omar Abdullah tenure that was marked by huge street protests close to its inception and a devastating flood towards its end, provide the backdrop within which this acquires meaning. The prospect of a stunning new political realignment can catalyse the long-stagnating cesspool that is Kashmir politics. Sajjad may have limited electoral deliverables to offer, but he can help create a sense of acceptability for the BJP in the Valley, long seen as forbidden turf. Among ex-separatists, he has been the one most alive to New Delhi’s outreach for over a decade, fighting elections by proxy once in defiance of the Hurriyat boycott and even directly in 2009.

The difference this time is that unlike the covert “diplomacy” of the past, Team Modi has sought to create a visible asset out of it to further BJP’s own political project. Considerations of electoral politics apart, Modi has given a clear message to those who hobnob with separatists. His government is ready to engage with those who have given up the separatist path and want to work within the framework of the Constitution. Its pro-development vocabulary can blend well with this in the Valley, which has been plagued by years of governmental apathy. This signals a paradigm shift in the Centre’s Kashmir policy.