Home Opinions Editorials

Stop Flooding of Illegal Chinese Fireworks

Published: 17th September 2014 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2014 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese fireworks are banned in India. Yet, the market is flooded with such products. This is because every other day, at least one container carrying Chinese fireworks slips through the Indian ports. The Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association has claimed that with Deepavali round the corner, there has been a 35 per cent drop in the sale of fireworks this year. India’s fireworks industry is based at Sivakasi, a small town in southern Tamil Nadu, which was also famous for the film poster printing industry. The fireworks and matches industry is in the small and medium sector and employs a large number of people round the year, though it is a seasonal business.

Over the decades, the industry has earned a name for quality and quantity. It is able to meet the need for fireworks all over India during festivals like Deepavali, Christmas and New Year. That the industry received a huge order from the US during the 200th anniversary celebrations of American Independence in 1976 was a reflection of the trust it enjoys. Yet, the manufacturers in Sivakasi are unable to compete with their counterparts in China mainly on the price front. Since fireworks have virtually no shelf life and they are used as soon as they are bought, the consumer would go for the cheapest.

Few bother about quality while buying fireworks as affordability is the main consideration, though poor quality stuff can cause accidents. Nobody knows for sure how China is able to produce goods so cheap and dump them in markets like India’s. In this case, the issue is quite different. Licences to import Chinese fireworks are not given. Such items reach the market only because the importers are hand in glove with the customs authorities. Goods cannot pass through the ports without the connivance of the ports and customs authorities. If such illegal consignments can reach the market, there is no guarantee that terrorist outfits would not be able to smuggle weapons and bombs in this manner. The government should immediately stop this illegal business.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp