World No 1 ranking, in a truly global sport, is one of the most prestigious achievements in any athlete’s career, more so for tennis players. Here numbers not only reflect an individual’s talent, but they are also the benchmark that fetches money. The moment they hold the racquet, the dream of becoming No 1 drives his or her game. Every professional will agree reaching the top is never easy. It’s fraught with challenges. There are sacrifices to be made in every step.

And if you are Sania Mirza, you need extra mental strength to withstand those unsolicited or sometimes bizarre attacks that target her from time to time. Whatever she does, she is always in the news. That’s why one must salute Sania for her unprecedented triumph. Abandoning a singles dream after learning young it wouldn’t take her to the top, attaining the No 1 spot in doubles has been an eventful journey, considering the potholes. Conviction in what she was doing being the hallmark. She deserves all the praise she’s getting for joining Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes, both of whom earned the same distinction on separate occasions in 1999. It’s said with some substance that those who can’t make it in singles play doubles. A prime example, Leander started focusing on doubles despite an Olympic bronze in singles in 1996. Bursting onto the senior circuit as a teenager with a forehand compared to Steffi Graf’s for ferocity, Sania too found it difficult to balance injuries, recovery, extensive travel, coaching and unwanted opinion on topics ranging from what she can’t wear and who to marry. Factoring in all that, the doubles-single quality distinction pales in comparison to what she’s done.

Since tying the knot with a former Pakistan cricket captain, Sania has had to endure a lot of nonsense while grappling with injuries. A lesser person would possibly have thrown in the towel, but the 28-year-old soldiered on to become not just a successful player in her chosen field, but also a role model. Three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles and this elevation in ranking are byproducts of her real achievement.