India is going to be the youngest country in the world by 2020, with the average age of the population hovering around 29. As per the Economic Survey released this February, the global economy, by that time, would be short of 56 million youth. India will be the only country with a youth surplus of 47 million. “To use this demographic dividend, India would need these ‘surplus’ young people to be healthy, suitably educated, and appropriately skilled,” the survey pointed out. Seen in this context, the recommendation by a committee, constituted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to look into the issue of growing problem of obesity among children, to ban junk food in school canteens and even in the vicinity of educational institutions is timely and needs utmost consideration. The panel, while flagging concerns about the increasing incidence of obesity, diabetes and hypertension, has also underlined the psychological and behavioural dysfunctions like low self-esteem, caused among children due to the consumption of junk food. According to a recent study published in the Journal of Health Psychology, higher intake of trans fats affects emotional awareness and clarity. In short, gorging on fast food causes depression. This psychological aspect has not been explored till now.

However, the damaging impact of fast foods on our physical well-being has more or less been clear for some time. It is a paradox that India has at least 30.1 per cent underweight and perhaps, an equal proportion of obese children and teenagers. Experts attribute the increasing obesity rate to a physically inactive lifestyle and addiction to junk food. Nagaland has already directed all schools in the State to restrict the availability of junk food. The other States need to take the cue.

It may be naive to expect food companies to reduce salt, sugar and fats in their products but surely, the government can crack the whip. The panel’s recommendation for labelling of pre-packaged food stating clearly whether it is unfit for children must be strictly enforced. A holistic approach with initiatives like the Yoga Day must also be chalked out and implemented to create awareness among children. Without sounding alarmist, we may say that junk food might endanger the future of young India. An unhealthy India will not lead to a wealthy India.