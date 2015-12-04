Prime Minister's Gesture Welcome

The New Indian Express By

Chennai’s plight has moved the country and it seems, even the Rain Gods, for a change, had a change of mind Thursday. Though overcast, the skies didn’t open up until evening, giving Chennaiites much-needed breather and letting the armed forces, NDRF and the State government mount a massive relief and rescue operation. The brief window has also given us an indication of the sheer scale of the devastation caused in the last few days, particularly on, what could only be called, the Terrible Tuesday. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has confirmed that Chennai received in those 24 hours 330 mm rainfall, much more than the 250 mm it generally gets in the whole of December — a 100-year record. Where does this leave Tamil Nadu?

Coupled with the recent, almost as devastating rainfall, the State is now looking at an unprecedented crisis. The previous spell alone had left in its wake an `8,481-crore loss — this quantification doesn’t really convey the tragedy. Analyse this: 269 people have lost their lives; by one estimate, three million are deprived of basic services; railway station and the airport are shut; bus services are paralysed; power supply is snapped and hundreds are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, some of them in critical condition. Besides, several hundreds are still stranded — in railway stations, flooded homes, on rooftops and streets. For, as Rajnath Singh pointed out, Chennai is now practically an island. The NDRF has so far rescued over 2,000 people and as we write, the IAF is ferrying hundreds to safety as is the Army.

Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has activated the State apparatus with commendable alacrity and surveyed the marooned areas. But, the magnitude of this tragedy is too much to cope for the State alone. It’s heart-warming to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi rushing to Chennai to see for himself Tamil Nadu’s suffering. The Centre has already promised every possible help, and the PM has announced `1,000 crore more as immediate relief in addition to the `940 crore already sanctioned. Gestures like these give confidence, but it’s the consistent follow-up action that really counts. Going by the speed with which the State government and the Centre have responded — not to forget the armed forces — there is every reason to believe Tamil Nadu will overcome this crisis. Even if, as the weatherman is warning, the worst is not over yet.