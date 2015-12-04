Home Opinions Editorials

Prime Minister's Gesture Welcome

Published: 04th December 2015 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2015 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai’s plight has moved the country and it seems, even the Rain Gods, for a change, had a change of mind Thursday. Though overcast, the skies didn’t open up until evening, giving Chennaiites much-needed breather and letting the armed forces, NDRF and the State government mount a massive relief and rescue operation. The brief window has also given us an indication of the sheer scale of the devastation caused in the last few days, particularly on, what could only be called, the Terrible Tuesday. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has confirmed that Chennai received in those 24 hours 330 mm rainfall, much more than the 250 mm it generally gets in the whole of December — a 100-year record. Where does this leave Tamil Nadu?

Coupled with the recent, almost as devastating rainfall, the State is now looking at an unprecedented crisis. The previous spell alone had left in its wake an `8,481-crore loss — this quantification doesn’t really convey the tragedy. Analyse this: 269 people have lost their lives; by one estimate, three million are deprived of basic services; railway station and the airport are shut; bus services are paralysed; power supply is snapped and hundreds are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, some of them in critical condition. Besides, several hundreds are still stranded — in railway stations, flooded homes, on rooftops and streets. For, as Rajnath Singh pointed out, Chennai is now practically an island. The NDRF has so far rescued over 2,000 people and as we write, the IAF is ferrying hundreds to safety as is the Army.

Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has activated the State apparatus with commendable alacrity and surveyed the marooned areas. But, the magnitude of this tragedy is too much to cope for the State alone. It’s heart-warming to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi rushing to Chennai to see for himself Tamil Nadu’s suffering. The Centre has already promised every possible help, and the PM has announced `1,000 crore more as immediate relief in addition to the `940 crore already sanctioned. Gestures like these give confidence, but it’s the consistent follow-up action that really counts. Going by the speed with which the State government and the Centre have responded — not to forget the armed forces — there is every reason to believe Tamil Nadu will overcome this crisis. Even if, as the weatherman is warning, the worst is not over yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp