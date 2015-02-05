In a state where almost everything takes on a political hue, in some manner or the other, the latest furore is over actor Mohan Lal’s audio-visual show Lalisom that was showcased as the main entertainment draw at the National Games inaugural function. However, this time the political charges and countercharges take a backseat as it is the social media platforms that ripped into the flop show, where instead of real time singing in front of a massive crowd, the actor and his associates attempted lip sync to recorded songs. The resultant furore not only forced the hand of Lal to return `1.63 crore that the Kerala government paid him for the event, but led to a war of words between the state sports minister and the chief secretary, escalating the issue to the cabinet on Wednesday.

Chief minister Oommen Chandy however made for a statesman-like play, claiming there was no way the state government would accept the money returned by the actor. He also walked that extra mile to do the wonted balancing act by saying neither the sports minister nor the chief secretary had erred. That such a stance left the “then who had erred” question unanswered is another matter though. The scathing attack in the social media against Lal also forced fellow star Mammootty to issue a public statement seeking the public to go easy on Lal, whose diligently built reputation as a star over three-and-a-half decades is being threatened over an hour-long event.

Sure, as is part and parcel of such mega events, allegations of inept handling, premeditated acts of omission, bribery charges and counter-allegations that none of the good work done by the government is being appreciated all will keep doing the rounds. At another level, caught between the actor returning the money and the chief minister returning the returned money, being tossed around is the tax-payer’s money that nobody apparently wants anymore. Clearly, the biggest take-away from this sorry no-show is the strong signal from the people that they are unwilling to buy a dummy in place of the real thing.