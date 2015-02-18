Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday broke his silence on a string of attacks on minorities by right-wing groups, saying his government will ensure complete freedom of faith and prevent any religious group from inciting hatred against others. In a symbolic gesture, Modi chose an event organised by Christian organisations to celebrate two saints from Kerala to outline his vision of a modern India that can be achieved through unity among all communities. “My government will ensure that there is complete freedom of faith and that everyone has the undeniable right to retain or adopt the religion of his or her choice without coercion or undue influence,” he told the gathering that included minority affairs minister Najma Heptullah and leaders of the church.

While Modi has been advising his partymen and BJP supporters privately against stirring up divisive issues that could lead to the hijacking of his government’s development and growth agenda, this is for the first time he has been candid about his government’s approach towards religious intolerance. Condemning violence against any religion, he assured his government would take strong action to tackle the issue. This should silence critics who had been misinterpreting his reticence as tacit support to recent incidents targeting minority groups.

He must now walk the talk and take strict action against those indulging in divisive politics, irrespective of their faith and affiliation. As Modi pointed out secularism is not merely a constitutional precept but is basic to India’s ancient tradition of respect for all religions and sporadic eruption of violence on religious grounds in an aberration and not the rule. He is also right in saying the recent spate in incidents of religious intolerance isn’t confined to India but is a global challenge that has to be effectively countered. India must lead the war against religious intolerance. The Centre and state governments must not allow any religious group, belonging to the majority or minority, to incite hatred against others, overtly or covertly.