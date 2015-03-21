On Friday during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha cleared two important Bills—the mines Bill and the coal Bill. The importance of these two Bills cannot be overemphasised as they are part of the government’s reform agenda. One reason why the Bills could get support in the Upper House was the possibility many of the states found in making money. The allocation of mines through e-auction has already fetched the Centre a windfall of over `2 lakh crore. The states where the mines are located can also expect a boon. Small wonder that many of the parties supported the Bills.

If anything it is proof that the government can carry forward its reform agenda, despite the lack of majority support in the Rajya Sabha. All that it needs to do is to win the confidence of individual parties to pursue its own agenda which is aimed at serving the interests of a large section of the people. It may be worth recalling that the parties which supported the two Bills in question are the ones which rubbed shoulders with the Congress on the land acquisition Bill. Earlier, the Congress itself had supported the Insurance Bill, which increases foreign direct investment in this sector to 49 per cent. All this shows that lack of majority is not an insurmountable problem.

However, one deplorable aspect of the functioning of Parliament was that the Congress and the Left parties used the forum to disrupt the functioning of the government. They have every right to protest against the government’s policies but they have no right to stop the House from transacting its business. They have to draw a line between the rights they enjoy in the House and the rights of the people to have their aspirations fulfilled by Parliament. A clash between these two interests is unacceptable. They would do well to remember that Parliament is a forum for debate and discussion. If they think that they can end their alienation from the people in this manner, they are sadly mistaken.