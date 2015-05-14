The numbers of Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for March released on Tuesday show that while consumer inflation has come down from 5.5 per cent last year to 4.87 per cent this year, the industrial production grew by a sluggish 2.1 per cent compared to 5 per cent recorded last month. Particularly striking is the fact that food inflation came in at 5.11 per cent, over a percentage point below the March number. In the light of concerns about the impact of weather-related shocks to agricultural production, the steady moderation of food inflation suggests that the supply disruptions were not as large as feared.

Overall, the fears of an inflationary resurgence driven by food should now abate. Clearly this disconnect cannot sustain itself for very long and sooner rather than later the two will converge. Even if the Reserve Bank focuses exclusively on consumer inflation, the April number strengthens the case for a stimulus to growth through calibrated easing of the monetary policy. For monetary policy, there can be no stronger argument for a stimulus than when both inflation and growth are low. Experts believe the CPI data was in line with expectation and a further easing in inflation may trigger the hope for a rate cut by the RBI in its monetary policy on June 2. However, there is disappointment over the March IIP data considering that March has always been a strong month.

There are conflicting opinions among analysts. Some say RBI governor Raghuram Rajan should ease monetary policy right away to revive growth, but there are others who say it would be prudent to wait until the scheduled policy announcement. Headline consumer inflation is well below RBI’s 6 per cent target for January 2016. Retail inflation dipping below 5 per cent after three months and IIP growth remaining low suggest a high likelihood of a rate cut in the June 2015 review of monetary policy. All in all, there is need for greater thrust toward growth now that inflation isn’t a big threat. Industrial production must get greater focus.