The arrest in Bali of gangster Chhota Rajan is no doubt an achievement for the Indian police. He was one of the most wanted criminals, second only to Dawood Ibrahim with whom he allegedly fell out after the 1993 Mumbai blasts. Since much about Rajan is shrouded in mystery, it is as yet not clear why he was arrested only now, when Indian intelligence agencies knew about his whereabouts all through. In fact, the Indonesian police were able to nab him only because the Indian agencies had tipped them off about his arrival in the Indonesian island. There is even speculation that his arrest was meant to provide him security in an Indian jail keeping in mind that Dawood’s men have been chasing him.

A one-time petty criminal from Mumbai became a ferocious figure when he joined the gang of Dawood, whose influence extended from politics to business to arts and films. The Mumbai blasts allegedly separated them when he wore the garb of patriotism and condemned Dawood’s anti-national activities. This resulted in a series of internecine killings, with Chhota Rajan himself escaping from the jaws of death. Recently, confessions by former Home Secretary R K Singh confirmed what was believed to be a speculation that Rajan had entered into a deal with the police whereby he would be allowed to visit Dubai on assumed identity and take on Dawood who was to make his appearance at his daughter’s wedding. Whatever is the truth about his connections, the fact is that he had become a tiger sans its teeth and evoked sympathy more than fear. It was for calling him a doddering old man that a Mumbai journalist was killed.

Just because he fell out with Dawood, a phenomenon very common among criminals, Rajan should not become a darling of the state. The truth of the matter is that he is involved in the killings of several persons, including the owner of India’s “first” private airline East West Airlines Thakiyudeen Wahid. Under no circumstances can the state enter into any deal with such a gangster. The law is applicable to one and all and nobody has the right to take it into his or her own hands. Now that Chhota Rajan has fallen in the net, it should not take long to arrest Dawood and give just deserts to both.