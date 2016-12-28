After Prime Minister Narendra Modi floated the idea of long-term capital gains tax on stock investments, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has come out with thick hints about tax rate cuts. With just over one month to go for the Union Budget, it remains to be seen how effectively the supposed gains of demonetisation can get converted into lower tax rates.

It is the minister’s hope that the demonetisation exercise would bring a large number of people, who have been evading taxes for long, under the tax net. India’s tax base is 54.3 million and its tax-to-GDP ratio remains a lowly 10.74 per cent, going by the latest reports. Jaitley is counting on two things to happen: 1) that a substantial quantum of future transactions would be digital as the country moves towards a less-cash society, courtesy demonetisation 2) once transactions go digital, more people— from local vegetable vendors to taxi-walas and local restaurateurs to biggies like jewellers and real estate sharks—come under the tax net.

The result: The future tax base would be much broader than the current one and, hence, a higher level of tax collection. This is easier said than done as there is a limit to forcing not only rural India but even the urban expanses to go digital, despite much of the cash getting sucked out from the system. The unwillingness by the unorganised sector is more out of helplessness than being willful or resisting the law, which may be the case with some of the big players.

Jaitley and his advisers reckon that a reasonable tax rate would prove to be a strong enough incentive for the evaders to start paying tax. Meanwhile, the stock market has not taken kindly to these developments with the Sensex slumping 230 points Monday, though it clawed back Tuesday. The Indian bellwether stock index has been in the negative territory through 2016, much of it after November 8. Union Budget 2017, when it is presented on February 1, will have many mountains to climb. And many promises to keep.