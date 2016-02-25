Normalcy seems to have been restored in India-Nepal relations. This was clear from the bonhomie that characterised the six-day visit to India of Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. It was his first foreign visit after taking over as Prime Minister, a tradition broken only once in the past. All this was in sharp contrast to the happenings during the last one year when the bilateral relations hit a new low. Kathmandu and New Delhi showed remarkable wisdom for this turnaround to happen. For instance, India welcomed Nepal’s new Constitution which came into force last year. Though the document was touted as a major achievement, India was forced to take the stand that it did not do justice to some sections of Nepalis like the Madhesis and Tharus.

When they resorted to an agitation, which resulted in an economic blockade and the death of 50 people, Kathmandu blamed New Delhi. Probably, the Nepali leadership thought China could replace India as the source of its needs like petrol. True, China tried to meet Nepal’s requirements but it also helped the Nepali leaders realise that China could never be a substitute for India with which an overwhelming majority of the people have social, cultural, economic and religious affinity. Last year, when an earthquake hit Nepal, India proved that a friend in need was a friend indeed. Yet, it is a different matter that some Nepali leaders made statements which did not show them in a good light. Significantly, New Delhi chose to ignore such statements, rather than giving a tit-for-tat response.

The restraint shown by New Delhi has gone a long way in normalising the relations. On its part, the Nepali government made three significant amendments to the Constitution to address the issues raised by Madhesis. These amendments will ensure that they have greater and proportional representation in the government. India sent a high-level all-party delegation to Kathmandu on the occasion of the funeral of Sushil Koirala, who was by all reckoning a great friend of India. During Oli’s visit, the two sides signed seven agreements, including one on the utilisation of $250 million India had announced earlier. The agreements show how important the two countries are to each other in all respects. Hopefully, they have learnt from the mistakes committed earlier and will take their relations to a new level.