China is a beleaguered nation these days. The economy is under strain, capital flight has passed $600 billion, the stock market is likened by commentators to a giant ponzi scheme and the permanent establishment, including former president Jiang Zemin, is under suspicion of corruption. Taiwan’s presidential election adds to the gloom as it confirms the domination of the Democratic Progressive Party in Parliament and the Presidency. President-elect Tsai Ing-wen’s DPP arouses all of Beijing’s latent paranoia about encirclement as it favours an independent Taiwan. The election is something of a marker for Taiwan. It sees a woman at the helm for the first time, only the second female head of state in an east Asian country after South Korea’s Park Guen-hye. For the first time, the old Kuomintang party of Chiang Kai-shek, Mao Zedong’s contemporary, is also out of the equation.

These are uncharted waters for the country as the KMT always promised eventual reunification with the mainland. Beijing has already said it opposes “any form of secessionist activities seeking Taiwan independence.” This is the dragon Tsai and her supporters must confront eventually. Beijing does not countenance federalist, much less separatist, sentiment. In Hong Kong, initial seduction gave way to subsequent reduction of the island as just another unit, a process well under way. Taiwan is also economically heavily exposed to China. In 2009, the mainland and Hong Kong took 41 per cent of its exports. It has also invested over $100 billion in mainland manufacturing and if the slowdown continues, Taiwanese exports and investments will both be seriously affected. It is this complex labyrinth that the DPP will need to navigate.

Tsai’s victory indicates the KMT era, along with its fixation on the mainland, is over. But the brave new world is a daunting place. The Hong Kong experience shows Taiwan’s new generation exactly what it can expect from a return to the mainland. While China’s regional rivals would be happy, they would be wary of offering anything more than moral encouragement. The foreign environment is unlikely to change. Tsai’s hardest task will be to manage the expectations of young people in places such as Taipei — who have more in common with Seoul or Tokyo than Beijing — with the ground reality.