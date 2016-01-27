It is shocking that in Guntur district, which is all set to emerge as the new green-field capital of Andhra Pradesh, the practice of child marriages is not only prevalent but is also spreading like cancer. The fact that the Women’s Development and Child Welfare Department prevented more than 90 child marriages in the district between April 2014 and November 2015 shows to what depths the malaise has taken root. It’s needless to say that many such marriages escape the attention of the administration. Ironically, most of such marriages were reported from Guntur and Tenali revenue divisions, both considered developed in the entire district.

If we take a microscopic view of the situation mandal-wise, as many as 13 marriages were stopped in Guntur alone followed by six each in Tarlapalem and Nakirekallu mandals. Legislations with provisions for deterrent punishment have been enacted like the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. But the growing number of child marriages amply demonstrates the fact that the legislation has failed to heal the society’s festering sore, because of lack of support from people. Statistics available with the government do not give a comprehensive picture. For one thing, very few marriages come to the notice of the officials and even if the latter get to know about such marriages, it is very difficult for them to prevent them. This is because they are seen as villains trying to break up a sacred ceremony.

What is driving people to get minor girls married? Despite this being the 21st century, the belief that a girl is a liability is deep-rooted in the psyche of the people. The worst part is that most of the people are aware that child marriage is detrimental to the girl’s health. Yet, they go ahead without any qualms. The Andhra Pradesh government should take this issue seriously and educate the people, particularly in rural areas. It should take the cue from the Centre and launch programmes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. A world-class capital means not just infrastructure. It’s the people who make a difference as poet Gurajada said long ago.