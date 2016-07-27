Are relations with Pakistan reaching a breaking point once again? Going by the soundbytes emanating from across the border, it seems that Islamabad is playing its oft-repeated game on Kashmir. How else could one make sense of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement that he is waiting for the day when Kashmir becomes a part of his country? The irony of it was that he was ‘celebrating’ his party’s victory in the so-called free and fair elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The world knows how free Kashmiris are in PoK. Sharif, whose popularity is, perhaps, at an all-time low in Pakistan, may be merely using the Kashmir trump card to improve his image.

But if we juxtapose Sharif’s comments with JuD leader Hafeez Saeed’s rants on Kashmir, his recent rally that was taken up to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and Pakistan government’s attempts to raise the issue at the United Nations, it becomes crystal clear that the neighbouring country is out to fish in the troubled waters of the strife-torn Kashmir Valley. It also reinforces Pakistan’s fixation on Kashmir. After four lost wars — incidentally, the Kargil victory anniversary is at hand — Pakistan has not yet come to terms with the loss of Kashmir. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has squarely blamed Pakistan for fomenting trouble in the Valley. Against this backdrop have come reports of the Indian government directing its high commission staff not to send their wards to schools in Pakistan. Though such a decision was made last year itself, the timing of the leak is significant coming as it did amidst increased Pakistani rhetoric.

The Modi government should keep in mind that any solution to the Kashmir problem will have to be worked out with Kashmiris. The need of the hour is to win the hearts of Kashmiris. Pakistan, it is obvious, will never accept anything short of accession of Kashmir. A dream that will remain just that, a dream.