Government schools in Karnataka lack more than just students. They are in need of teachers, infrastructure and, most importantly, government support to be able to compete with private schools, which attract students despite their fleecing ways. The government may have rolled back its decision to close down nearly 3,000 schools run by it in the face of severe criticism, but the episode has drawn attention to the state of government schools.

It’s no secret that student strength in government schools has been dwindling, and private schools have gained at their expense. If migration of people from rural areas to cities and the schools’ inability to provide English-medium education are the main reasons for falling numbers in government schools, the Right to Education Act, which enables poor children get education in more expensive private schools, has contributed its bit. In effect, many government schools are functioning with less than 10 students each, a reason the government cited to shut them. The current situation shows how policy-makers didn’t care for the survival of these schools, still only source of education for many rural children. The government schools face a teacher shortage of 32,000 and many function out of crumbling buildings with no toilet or water facilities. And the government has steadfastly refused to introduce English-medium education — not that pro-Kannada activists will let it even if it wanted to.

In such a scenario if parents want their children to be educated in private schools, can they be blamed? Instead of making its schools competitive, the government has let them rot, thereby depriving many children of quality education. The truth is that the U-turn on closure of schools is driven more by political compulsion than any noble intention. The government doesn’t want to be seen as working against the interests of Kannada. But by not doing anything to improve them, it is not serving the Kannada cause either.