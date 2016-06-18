The Congress high command has only itself to blame for la affaire Kamal Nath. Within three days of appointing the former Union minister as in-charge of election-bound Punjab, it had to accept his resignation from the post. His appointment caused a flutter in political circles in Punjab with the Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party and a section of Congressmen questioning his credentials in view of his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi. Whether he is innocent or not is beside the point, as his continuance in the post would have been detrimental to the interests of the party. The party leadership should have anticipated the response and not appointed him.

That is tantamount to expecting the Congress leadership to be alert and aware of ground realities. Had it known that the party has been moving away from the people, it would not have faced the predicament of moving out of the reckoning in state after state. It is not difficult to pinpoint what happened in Punjab. The high command — a euphemism for party president Sonia Gandhi and her son and vice-president Rahul Gandhi — is clueless about how the rank and file of the party responds to a given situation. This is because inner-party democracy has ceased to exist in the grand old party.

So, when the party chose Kamal Nath, it meant that one or two persons chose him. They are so cut off from the grassroots workers that they could not have anticipated that a party leader like Manohar S Gill would oppose his appointment. If this is how the party is gearing up to meet the electoral challenge in Punjab, it is not difficult to forecast the result. What happened in Assam and Kerala is there for everyone to see. Unless the Congress high command gives up its ivory-tower approach and restores inner-party democracy at all levels, it would be making easier the BJP’s and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s task of ridding the nation of the party.