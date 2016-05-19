Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Iran beginning Sunday is of great strategic significance as indicated by the fact that he has not clubbed it with any other country. It also comes in the wake of the UN lifting secondary sanctions against Tehran. Given the goodwill India and Iran have for each other, it would not be difficult to settle the bills of $6.5 billion the latter has raised for supplying oil. Both are indebted to each other as India bought oil from Tehran though there were Western sanctions against such sales. What has to be settled is the mode of payment. Of course, the point that the devil can sometimes be in the details cannot be ruled out.

India is keen to have better trade relations with Iran. In fact, this is the primary concern of Modi’s two-day visit. Of importance to India is the development of Iran’s southernmost Chabahar port for which it is prepared to invest heavily. The agreement already reached to collaborate on developing the port will be taken to the next level during Modi’s visit. India sees the port as a point of access to the oil-rich Central Asian countries. The importance Iran attaches to the visit can be gauged from the fact that a meeting between Modi and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been included.Infrastructure development in the region is the high point of Modi’s agenda. It is for this reason that a visit to Afghanistan is also planned for June. If Modi’s visit to the Afghan capital last time was to inaugurate the new Afghan Parliament building which India built, he is going there next month to inaugurate the $300-million dam and hydro-electric project known as the India-Afghan Friendship Dam.

The whole trilateral infrastructure development should be seen as one composite plan to make the region stronger and a partner in India’s economic development. Both Iran and Afghanistan are countries with which India has been enjoying the best bilateral relations right since Independence.