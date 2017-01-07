Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s idea of rewarding anyone up to `200 for sending a picture of a wrongly parked car to the police will have many takers. With millions having smartphones with inbuilt camera facility, the police would be flooded with photos in any city. Who would not like to get some money for doing such an easy job? The photographer does not have to go far to take them. Wrongly parked cars would be available right in his colony or on the roads leading to it. In a city like Delhi, most roads, other than arterial ones, have cars parked on both sides leaving little space for moving vehicles.



Once the police announce the scheme, they will start receiving thousands of pictures every day. Do they have adequate computer systems to download the pictures which will take time and a lot of data space? Also, do they have the human resources to check the veracity of the photographs, the identity of the owners, prepare challans and serve them to the guilty? The answers to these questions are in the negative. In the West, police often act on complaints about wrong driving, wrong parking and throwing of waste in public areas made by citizens using their mobile phones. It is successful there because people are, generally speaking, law-abiding and conscious of their civic duties.

Some time ago, the minister had made another suggestion that registration of new vehicles should be allowed only if the owner is able to prove that he has a dedicated space for parking his car. This, again, has been tried out successfully in Singapore, Hong Kong and other places. If the suggestion is strictly enforced, many people would be prevented from buying new cars. But, then, this will affect the sale of cars and the motor vehicle manufacturers will oppose it tooth and nail. Nonetheless, these are ideas whose time has come. Any step to ease road congestion, reduce pollution and strengthen public transport needs to be welcomed.