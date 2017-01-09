Home Opinions Editorials

Bedi to take tug of war to Delhi?

The power struggle between Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy took a new turn.

The power struggle between Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy took a new turn Saturday after she disclosed her decision to demit office on May 29 next year. The anticorruption activist had her first major fight last week when Narayanasamy instructed officials to quit the WhatsApp groups the L-G had formed and Bedi hit back by nullifying the order. She then twisted the knife through a tweet, saying: “When a leader wants things done he will promote shared info. When he wants control & dependence he will ensure they r kept divided/deprived [sic].”

Tension between the two power centres was building much before the flare up as the government thought she was choking off funds for various populist schemes. For example, it was claimed that she was sitting on two schemes to deliver funds at the doorstep to 25,000 diffabled or old age pension beneficiaries. Reason: The delivery mechanism involved the government paying Rs 20 per beneficiary to the bank. The other points of friction were the sourcing of rice from the open market for free distribution of 20 kg to each ration card holder; the contract to desilt the harbour mouth; and hiking the MLA Local Area Development fund.

The L-G justified her position in a tweet: “Am in Puducherry to ensure financial prudence. Public moneys will be spent where most needed.” Bedi does have a point since implementation of populist schemes lend themselves to the possibility of corruption. Also, the Union Territory lives on doles from the Centre, so it must learn to spend wisely. But the elected government too has a point, as it is trying to honour its pre-poll promises. Isn’t it up to the elected government to decide how and where to spend?

Now that she has specified her last day in office, she has opened herself to speculation that she is prepping for the 2019 Delhi Assembly poll plunge for a second shot against arch rival Arvind Kejriwal.

