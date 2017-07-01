India has again made history at the witching hour. The country’s biggest tax reform—GST—was flagged off at the stroke of midnight on July 1, from the central hall of Parliament.

Elections have long been won and lost on populist policies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Tryst with Destiny’ is to win over people, but with big bang economic reforms, and on the state of the economy. The historic GST subsumes 20 federal and state taxes to make India a ‘one country, one tax’ economy. It’s supposed to make life simpler, but confusion and anxiety prevail. Even minor glitches could lead to chaos. But as Union Minister Jayant Sinha noted, the GST launch is like a wedding party that “no one is ever ready for until it happens.”

Much like the seven-year itch in a marriage—a time of potential crisis among couples—for the NDA government, which is way past its half-way term, this isn’t the time to gamble away the party’s fortunes. These are reforms that first inflict pain, but bear fruit later, much after the 2019 electoral verdict.

GST was preceded by demonetisation, which left many wondering if it was worth the pain. But that didn’t deter Modi’s team from taking a crack at the long-pending GST with dogged ambition.

It was complex, as getting on board all states amid stiff opposition was unimaginable. To sample, days before the D-Day, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee stuck her neck out terming GST “another epic blunder of the Centre.” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley must be credited for using sound logic and not pulling his punches to build consensus in record time. The exercise was monumental, but bigger challenges will emerge now.

For one, GST is launched even as businesses are severely unprepared. Ambiguity prevails even among large firms equipped with expert support, while banks sought more time. Acceptance levels are low within the six crore small businesses, who took to the streets citing “inflexibility and complications.” For existing taxpayers, confusion persists on input tax credits, closing inventory and product classification, while others fear profit erosion.

From September, businesses must file 37 returns annually per state. This must be simplified, else, the rigorous record-keeping knocks out the ‘ease’ in online filing, increases costs and fears of harassment by officialdom.

Another concern is GST’s sheer complexity with six rates, which Jaitley assured will be “more reasonable” when tax buoyancy improves. But it may not be simple. Should rates be reduced on specific products or uniformly? If it’s the latter, tax collections will be hit or stoke inflation. If it’s the former, demands and unrest from other quarters will emerge.

Countries like Canada saw rate reduction demands much after the implementation, while Malaysia witnessed long strikes by SMEs. Similar things are visible in India, with sectors like textiles, retail, and construction protesting.

Going by the book, tax rationalisation eases cost of doing business, boosts GDP, enhances exports, and improves factors of production, land, labour and capital. Nonetheless, revenue gain may not be significant immediately as GST enters uncharted waters. In addition to manpower shortage, the rollout is fraught with transition issues.

On its part, the government is ready with a phone-in number, war room, and online assistance to troubleshoot. But the success of GST hinges on the swiftness in resolving concerns, issuing notifications with razor-sharp clarity and no or few rollbacks.

States retained 45 per cent of indirect taxes, including the lucrative alcohol and petroleum products. In a way, the current GST is a watered-down version, but what everyone agrees is, there is only one thing worse and that is not having a reform at all.

Democracy is the art of the possible and when multiple rate slabs are reduced to one and yet, contain revenue neutrality and price stability, that’s when the Centre could square the circle to make GST truly the gantantra ka suvidha tantra (the Republic’s instrument of simplicity).