The Supreme Court order banning sale of alcohol along highways has dealt a blow to Bengaluru’s famed nightlife. What’s surprising is that many of the nearly 800 bars, pubs and liquor outlets that have stopped selling alcohol from Saturday were not even aware they were located along or within 500 metres from highways till a few days before the ban came into force. While the ban was implemented with effect from April 1, 2017, Karnataka was among the few states where watering holes on highways were allowed to ply their trade till June 30 as their licences were valid till then.



Three national highways pass through the city’s central business district and though they have long ceased to be truck routes and are, in reality, like any other congested city road, they remain designated highways. So, if you go strictly by the rule book, the sale of liquor cannot be allowed along these roads. But before applying the law blindly, one must understand the spirit of the SC order.



The order was an attempt to curb drunk driving on highways by limiting access to alcohol. A welcome move indeed. But the court did not direct a total alcohol ban. Closing bars and pubs located in the heart of the city, miles away from roads through which long-distance traffic passes neither serve the purpose of the order nor follows any logic. The government should have realised this and taken steps to prevent it from happening. The irony is till a few days ago, even departments involved in implementing the order were not sure about the location of highways within the city.



What’s at stake is the brand image of Bengaluru, a city known for its pub culture. The state, on its part, has approached the Centre for denotifying national highways passing through cities. But it’s easier said than done. As of now, the only hope for these watering holes and thousands employed by them is a petition being heard in the SC seeking modification of the order. A decision is expected in the second week of July. Till then, the party is on hold.