Hours before he was due to retire, a Tamil Nadu Government Order announced the appointment of DGP (Intelligence) T K Rajendran, who was holding additional charge of law and order, as the new head of the state police. He will stay in office for two years in line with the Supreme Court guidelines in the Prakash Singh case.



Rajendran is a cool operator with rich experience, as he has been holding the law and order portfolio since September last. In the process he served under three chief ministers—J Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami. There was a period of turbulence during the last weeks of OPS’ rule when the chief minister thought the state police leadership was not acting against AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala’s herding of her flock of legislators at a resort on Chennai’s outskirts, but Rajendran successfully rode the storm.



There are many who believe the gutka payoff scam that has been playing out for the past few weeks was fanned by jealous peers to spike Rajendran’s elevation. Yet the CM reposed faith in him, which is at once an opportunity and a challenge.



For starters, daily chain snatchings have become the new normal in Chennai and elsewhere. That has to be crushed with an iron hand. Ditto smuggling of sand, which is among the priciest in the state. He also needs to do in-house spring-cleaning. Those who stain their uniform—like suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Kadar Batcha who allegedly smuggled antique idols while being part of the Idol Wing—have no business staying in the police force.



But for Rajendran to leave a legacy behind he needs to do more. The Tamil Nadu Police (Reform) Act 2013 is waiting to be implemented. At present, little has been done on that front apart from the DGP’s two-year tenure. He could start by implementing the fixed tenure prescribed in the Act for officers holding operational posts. That could be a quantum leap for reform.