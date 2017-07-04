On Monday, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi slammed the imposition of 5 per cent GST on aids for disabled persons, such as wheelchairs, crutches, braille paper and hearing aids. He is one of barely a handful of politicians to have even commented on the issue despite protests from disabled activists for weeks now and he chose to raise the matter after the rollout of the new tax regime not before for some reason.

However Gandhi is right in saying that the imposition of taxes on the aids used by persons with disabilities is insensitive. All of these have been tax exempt for the past 10 years, the move to tax these items reveals the true nature of the government’s view on persons with disabilities. Just as disabled persons’ objections to the term ‘divyang’ were ignored, their protests against the tax went unheeded as well. However, this attitude is not limited to the Centre—no party made an issue of the matter, just as none raised the question of 18 per cent tax on sanitary napkins. The last minute concessions the Centre made were directed at the farm sector, indicative of to whom the government will listen.

There are some 2.68 crore persons with disabilities living in India according to the 2011 Census. A vast proportion live in rural areas trapped in a vicious cycle of poverty and illiteracy. A key passage out of this is an accessible environment. It is important to understand that environment and society too play a role in disabling an individual and even the biggest metros of India are impossible for a disabled person to navigate independently. Wheelchairs, crutches, hearing aids are extensions of a person’s body, means of ensuring independence, despite the inaccessible terrain that confronts them. The government’s act —the Opposition and larger society are implicated in this—has shut the door on the aspirations of persons living with disabilities. It has told disabled Indians that their country has no interest in supporting them, that as always, they must survive in spite of—not because of.