Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to Israel, commemorating 25 years of diplomatic relations, is being rightfully billed as a big turning point. It’s a ‘coming out’ of sorts for India—the first frank acknowledgment of what is seen in many quarters here as a natural fraternity. The paradigm shift in Indo-Israel ties began with Narasimha Rao, who decided it was time to respond to changing realities around the world rather than stick to a static form of Nehruvian idealism. By then, the world had ceased to be bipolar and India was beset with internal security problems. The bonding has only deepened since, with defence purchases, anti-terrorism cooperation and technology ties increasing manifold. But a prime ministerial visit was pending.

It’s only in the fitness of things that Modi becomes the first Indian PM to visit Tel Aviv. His appreciation and admiration of Israel is well-known. Previous high-level visits by President Pranab Mukherjee and by foreign ministers of the past three regimes—have invariably been balanced out by a trip to the Palestinian side, keeping the Arab, Iran sentiments and that of the domestic Muslim population in mind. This time, Modi has largely dehypenated the two. The other side’s concerns were taken care of when Mahmoud Abbas was hosted in New Delhi months earlier. Little wonder, Modi’s Israel counterpart is breaking all protocol to receive him at the airport, an honour only shown to the Pope and the US president.

The visit is expected to yield rich dividends for the defence sector, where transactions already run into an estimated $1 billion. A ‘Make in India’ push is part of it too, with defence joint ventures in the pipeline. But what can really benefit India is Israel’s technological prowess. Tie-ups for sharing innovation on precision agriculture and water management are expected. An MoU with the UP government to clean part of the Ganga may also come through. It’s a win-win for both, with any other potential fallout already factored in.