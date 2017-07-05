There’s Track I diplomacy, which involves official government to government interactions. And then there’s Track II, which involves retired or non-government officials and intellectuals discussing the ways of resolving a conflict. Then there’s track 1.5, where both official and non-official representatives get together to try and amicably resolve issues. That is the category the Delhi Dialogue, the 9th edition of which kicked off in New Delhi Tuesday, belongs to.

Held annually since 2009 to help to discuss politico-security, economic and socio-cultural engagement between ASEAN and India, the theme this year is “ASEAN-India Relations: Charting the Course for the Next 25 Years”. Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and think tanks and chambers of commerce and industry from various member countries, it has ministers, politicians, policy makers, senior officials, diplomats, business leaders and academicians from ASEAN nations in attendance.

Tuesday’s ministerial session was inaugurated by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and had senior ministers and representatives from member states, as well as Assam Chief Minister S Sonowal, Nagaland home minister and Arunachal Pradesh Dy CM in attendance. This year, India and ASEAN are marking 25 years of their Dialogue Partnership, 15 years of Summit Level interaction and 5 years of Strategic Partnership.

Many ASEAN members face territorial issues with China, and at a meeting in May, China and the regional grouping failed to come to an agreement on a code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea. While it is unlikely that the issues with China will be brought up officially during this meeting, meant to find ways and means to ramp up the multilateral engagement and reorient the partnership, private discussions are likely to happen to check Beijing’s increasing belligerence in the region. China, which is also needling India on the border, is likely to be most interested in the discussions that take place in Delhi.