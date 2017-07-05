Kerala is way ahead of other states on most human development indices. Life expectancy rate is about 75 years, infant mortality rate is a low 11 per 1000 births, literacy rate is highest at 93.91 per cent and a sex ratio of 923 men per 1000 women among Indian states. Yet, the state seems to be unable to sort out its basic health issues. Consider this: Over five lakh down with viral fever, about 21,000 suspected dengue cases coupled with chikungunya, H1N1, malaria and hepatitis A. Around 150 have succumbed in the past few weeks; the ground reality in government hospitals is dismal.

Amid finger-pointing and blame games, the stark reality points to inadequate pre-monsoon sanitation procedures compounded by rotting solid-waste dumps. Despite initiatives like Haritha Keralam, piles of waste along the national and state highways and urban hubs keep mounting. The unprecedented scale of fever pervading the state prompted the government to seek a remedy almost on a war-footing.

Amidst the sound and fury of opinions, attempts to refurbish its medical, para-medical staff with adequate medical supplies, the common man is suffering. Sure, the three-day sanitation drive across the state, led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers, made all the right noises. If the message was that the government had woken up to the challenge, the damage was already done. Even as the government’s failure to carry out pre-monsoon sanitation has come to the fore, it is the utter lack of civic sense among the masses that set the alarm bells ringing.

Because, Kerala that takes pride in its ability to sift chaff from grain on most matters, especially the political issues, seems only too ready to let itself down on this basic issue. Surely, there is a fundamental flaw when the people have no qualms about dumping garbage on the streets. And it is this human quotient that needs to be addressed before a catastrophe of epic proportions like the Surat plague of 1994 rears its ugly head.