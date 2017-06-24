When polls are near, poll sops can’t be far behind. So, it wasn’t a surprise when the Karnataka government came up with a loan waiver scheme for more than 22 lakh farmers. While the growing demand to waive farm loans and the effects of such a measure on the economy are a subject of debates, the timing of the announcement does smack of politics of populism.

To give the Congress government the benefit of doubt, Karnataka was not the first state to waive off farm loans this season—UP, Maharashtra and Punjab have already done it. And, the country has seen many such gestures in the past, benefitting less-deserving sections. Besides, the state has only waived off farm loans up to Rs 50,000, totalling about Rs 8,165 crore, borrowed from cooperative banks. While it may seem wrong to fault the government for wanting to help farmers distressed by three successive droughts, waiving off loans is probably not the best way to address a farm crisis. There were reports on how, many farmers stopped repaying loans in anticipation of a waiver. Economists argue that it’s not healthy to subject banks to frequent loan waivers.

Agriculture is a risky affair in India, especially for marginal and small farmers. Besides the vagaries of weather, farmers have to contend with market uncertainties and exploitative middlemen. According to a 2013 report, 52 per cent of agricultural households in the country were in debt. Andhra Pradesh at 93 per cent had the highest share of farmers with outstanding loans. In Karnataka, 77 per cent of the farming families were in debt.

So, it is essential for governments to help struggling farmers. But the way to do that is by designing better credit schemes, improving crop insurance coverage, expanding the scope of minimum support price and cracking down on middlemen. Not by waiving off loans, which is intended to win votes. A financial culture that condones loan default doesn’t bode well either for the economy or for agriculture.