Violence begets violence, much like hatred. The spiralling violence in Kashmir has acquired a worrying scale, reflective of a level of brutalisation inevitable in a society caught in years of conflict. How exactly does one describe this yearning for self-determination that mutilates the self and kills its own people—uses them as fodder to keep the fire burning? The disrobing and mob-lynching of a senior police officer, Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith, that too while he was guarding the Jamia Masjid of Srinagar during Ramzan, is an act for which any word of condemnation falls short.

That beleaguered CM Mehbooba Mufti, trapped in her ambivalence about New Delhi’s hard counter-strategy in Kashmir, issued a warning indicative of the line that was crossed on Thursday night. Forget Mehbooba. Even separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq needs to answer the cries that rise from Pandith’s house. If this was a premeditated killing meant to convey that Kashmiris have turned against the state police, then it’s time for serious introspection—even within separatist circles.

Whether it is the Indian Army or the CRPF, no one can deny one thing: Their presence in such large numbers has been necessitated by years of unrest largely funded by the military-intelligence establishment of a neighbouring state, a state ready to go any extent to avenge a military defeat from decades ago. It’s a military that has usurped power in its own country many times from the civilian democratic set-up and which does not think twice about bombing its own people suspected of secessionism.

On the Indian side, at least the society never balks from condemning excesses, including symbolic ones such as when a civilian was tied to a military jeep as a human shield. Much of the opprobrium was all out in mainstream media. By courting brutality, Kashmiri protesters not only discredit themselves but also those critical voices who continue to try and speak in the name of dialogue, peace and humanity.