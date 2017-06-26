Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy lost another round in his turf war against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi after the Union home ministry responded to the seven queries posed by him seeking to define the scope of the L-G’s powers.

Yes, she can call for papers from any ministry even when they are under process, said home ministry officer S K Rai in his clarification. Yes, she can call for a file of any particular case. Yes, she can interact with officers directly invoking powers under rule 21(5). And yes, the L-G has executive powers wider than the discretion exercised by a governor of a state and can act in her own judgement without seeking the advice of the council of ministers.

Predictably Narayanasamy tried to dismiss it as the home ministry reiterating established norms without shedding new light. But a couple of weeks ago, he had written to Bedi saying: “It has come to my notice that Raj Nivas has been asking for advanced copies of letters, proposals and reports … Any attempt to bypass is neither possible nor desirable.” Anyway, caught in this bitter power struggle is an administration that has gone to seed.

Files of projects don’t seem to be moving since wary ministers fear Bedi would put a spoke in the wheel. For many months now, hardly any files have been reaching Raj Nivas, which was why the L-G got restless in the first place and sought for papers even when they were in process.

Bedi may have the satisfaction of stopping the gravy train, but how would development happen if the government fails to spend its budgeted funds? Her interventions have even made the elected government struggle to implement the welfare measures it promised in the run up to the Assembly elections.

Last heard, ministers were looking at a workaround. Since the CM has discretionary powers to clear projects worth up to `10 crore, they plan to break-up big projects into smaller components under `10 crore for approval by him, bypassing Bedi.