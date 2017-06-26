The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been in confrontation mode for a long time. Be it the Supreme Court, the committee of administrators (CoA) appointed to run the board or the International Cricket Council, the BCCI has seen enemies in each of them and kept fighting. Add internal discords and the richest cricket board is no longer an organisation others envy.

Officials find something or the other to keep the flame alive and those observing this game for a while reckon these are usually tactics to divert attention from more pertinent issues. The latest chapter saw the CoA handing the BCCI a set of directives, stating very clearly that state units must amend their constitution in accordance with the Supreme Court order on Lodha recommendations.

The CoA has sent a detailed draft of the constitution to be adopted, along with two separate sets of rules regarding conflict of interest and disbursement of funds. The BCCI and state bodies have been advised to formally accept these at the special general body meeting on Monday. Criticised for inaction by the media and for failure in addressing key issues by Ramachandra Guha, the CoA has for the first time come up with definite instructions on what has to be done. And not for the first time, the BCCI is opposing them.

Tarnished image sullied further by the coach-captain spat, BCCI’s bosses still don’t realise that resisting the orders of the country’s highest court will not win them anything, since their review and curative petitions have also been rejected. They have been given enough time to study and understand the guidelines and even a small window of concession on certain points. Refusal to break defiance will invite severe sanctions.

Monday’s meeting is a chance to accept that they ought to do something more constructive than fighting in order to ensure stability in the establishment. Being labelled flag-bearers of the Board for Confrontation in Cricket in India will do them or the game no good.