The Karnataka Government and the state legislature would do well to intervene immediately and suspend the punitive action recommended by the House Privileges Committee against two journalists, Ravi Belagere and Anil Raj, editor-owners of two Bengaluru tabloids. It’s a worrying sign that the Speaker, who is expected to uphold constitutional values, has used the power that the chair bestows on him and the undefined ‘privilege’ of the Privileges Committee to recommend a one-year jail term and `10,000 fine each for the two journalists.

Apart from violating the constitutional mandate of freedom of expression, there is a clear case of conflict of interest here. One of the ‘convicted’ journalists, Belagere, had written scathingly about the Speaker before he became one, in the weekly tabloid Hi Bangalore—focusing on his behind-the-scenes political moves. The complaint against Raj, who edits the intermittently-published Yelahanka Voice, was made by a BJP member of the Assembly, S R Vishwanath. Whether or not the articles were unfairly critical, the Privileges Committee is hardly the fit place to adjudicate on the matter.

This is not first time though that journalists have been hauled up by the legislature; there have been a few cases in the Parliament as well, but never has it ended in the recommendation of a jail term and fine. The Karnataka Speaker seems to have acted as judge, jury and executioner of sorts, by sentencing a person who criticised him and another member of the House—in clear violation of democratic norms. If there was a defamatory element in the articles, the aggrieved members should have taken recourse of the court than sit in judgement themselves. The Privileges Committee, set up to protect the privilege and prestige of the Assembly and for the honest, transparent running of the House, cannot usurp the power of the judiciary and double up as an instrument used to threaten the media with extra-constitutional powers.