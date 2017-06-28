If body language is anything to go by, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington Monday went off much better than expected. The easy banter after Modi’s arrival at the White House, where Trump and First Lady Melania welcomed him, and the warm hugs that followed Trump’s glowing speech at the joint briefing indicate the apprehensions about the meeting were mostly unfounded. In fact, not only did Modi insist on hugging a somewhat startled but sporting Trump twice during the press conference, he did it again while leaving the White House.

This was Modi’s fifth visit to the US after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, but given Trump’s mercurial temperament, the expectations were kept lukewarm at best. The joint statement ticked off almost every bilateral concern, though the H1-B issue apparently stayed off the table. For India, Pakistan-sponsored terror was high on the list.

But the joint demand that Pakistan ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries and “expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot, and other cross-border terrorist attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based groups,” is unlikely to have much impact in Islamabad, which also shrugged off the US designation of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a terrorist a day before the Modi-Trump meeting.

The reiteration that nations should “resolve territorial and maritime disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law,” sparked a caustic response from Beijing, which sees it as a clear reference to the South China Sea issue.

For the US, the opening up of the Indian market was high on the agenda, and the statement pledged a comprehensive review of trade relations to ensure increased market access to the US in areas such as agriculture, IT, and goods and services. While Modi has reason to be pleased with the outcome of this visit, keeping up his end of the bargain might not be all that easy.