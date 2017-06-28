The expat community in Saudi Arabia, already battered by layoffs and nationalisation of jobs due to dwindling oil prices, is bracing for the next hit. The burden of the new ‘dependant tax’ has forced many to send their families home. One has to wait and see whether the trickle is the beginning of an exodus. The new ‘family tax’ of 100 Riyals (around Rs 1,700) per month per dependant itself is quite an ask for the majority of the expat workforce.

And the plans to hike it by 100 Riyals year-on-year till 2020 will make it untenable for the nearly five-lakh-Keralites in Saudi, say community leaders. But Keralites constitute only one-eighth of the 40 lakh Indians who form the largest expat group in Saudi. To that extent, the impact of the tax is going to be truly pan-Indian.

The new tax is only the latest in a series of setbacks to expats. With the government slashing subsidies, electricity and water charges have already shot up by almost 40 per cent. The prices of essentials will skyrocket with the introduction of a new Value Added Tax, effective from January 2018. What would compound the woes is that the new family tax will be the third in a series of similar levies introduced by Saudi Arabia in an attempt to prop up its oil-dependent economy.

The expat levy that every employee has to pay has been topped up with a fee of 200 Riyals per expat employee for companies which employ more foreigners than Saudi citizens. This fee, introduced as part of the naturalisation or nationalisation of jobs, is also slated to be hiked by 200 Riyals per year per employee till 2020. Result: The number of companies employing expats will keep dwindling.

What is in store would be two-pronged: Exodus of families because they cannot afford the tax and those who return after getting sacked. Obviously there is very little we can do to reverse the policy. But we could come up with an action plan to absorb the shock of jobless, home-bound Malayalees.