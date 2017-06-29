North Indian bigotry, chauvinism and ignorance!” is how Dr Nivedita Barthakur, a public health consultant with the Assam Government, described the treatment meted out to the “proud Khasi woman” from Meghalaya, Tailin Lyngdoh, at the Delhi Golf Club for not conforming to its laughable dress code and archaic idea of ‘etiquette’. In a crass display of a colonial-era mindset that endures to this day, the club management turned Lyngdoh out of the club for being dressed in the traditional Khasi tribal attire called jainsem.

The apparent reason given: “she looked like a maid”. A governess by profession, Lyngdoh has travelled the world in her jainsem—from the UK to UAE—without facing any discrimination. It had to be in India, her humiliation. India, which was touted as the original multi-racial, multi-cultural place, which believed in the axiom that a guest is like god. Now even the worst form of racism and chauvinism doesn’t shock people.

However, all this is not confined to the North alone. A Hyderabad hotel recently cancelled the booking of a single woman travelling to the city for professional reasons on the grounds that she was not accompanied by anyone. It’s not an easy world for women in any case, but subjecting professional women to gender discrimination is not just unacceptable, but counter-productive.

Are we going back on our directive principles, fundamental rights and the pledge of equality? What happened to Lyngdoh perhaps could have happened to a man as well—a famous sarod maestro was once not allowed to enter a club in Kolkata, a similar colonial relic—but not what happened to the woman in the Hyderabad hotel.

The Brits may have long embraced a multi-ethnic society and turned Bertie and Jeeves (the butler always has better etiquette) into characters to laugh about, but we seem to have been caught in a time-warp. Or forgotten the pledges that we took when we became an independent democratic republic. The ones that conferred equal rights on all.